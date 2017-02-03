Local charity receives two large donations - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local charity receives two large donations

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Target donated 1200 pairs of shoes, eight pallets of bottled water and $1,000 dollars’ worth of gift cards./Photo credit: WDAM Target donated 1200 pairs of shoes, eight pallets of bottled water and $1,000 dollars’ worth of gift cards./Photo credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Christian Services of Hattiesburg received two large donations Friday morning.

The Corner Market grocery store and Target both made sizable contributions to the charity that helps people in need.

"We're just excited to see how God continues to send bits and pieces throughout the community through the different agencies and stores to say, we're standing together, we're still holding each other and we're going to stand up through this,” Director of Christian Services Jim Prout said.

Corner Market pledged eight weeks’ worth of food from its Hattiesburg store.

Target donated 1200 pairs of shoes, eight pallets of bottled water and $1,000 dollars’ worth of gift cards.

"We have stores in both communities and we feel like it's our responsibility when something like this happens, to step up and do whatever we can,” said Mike Sowden, Corner Market chief operating officer.

For those wanting to help Christian Services through donation or through volunteerism, call 601-582-5683.

