Local charity receives two large donations

The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...More >>
It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses. A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.More >>
Community events are planned Tuesday to honor Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate.More >>
Two trailer homes caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Jones County and multiple fire departments responded. Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer home on fire on Claiborne Road and received assistance from surrounding fire departments, including Rustin, Glade and Powers.More >>
