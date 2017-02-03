USM student reported missing arrested on drug charges - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

USM student reported missing arrested on drug charges

Faizin Tahir/Photo credit: Lamar County Jail Faizin Tahir/Photo credit: Lamar County Jail
Loretta Myers/Photo credit: Forrest County Jail Loretta Myers/Photo credit: Forrest County Jail
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A USM student reported missing has been arrested on drug charges, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Two other arrests have been made in Hattiesburg as well.

On Wednesday and Thursday, HPD, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, METRO and DEA arrested Faizin Tahir and charged him with the sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy). 

A missing person’s reported was filed for Tahir on Friday around lunchtime, according to The Student Printz. Tahir is a graduate student at Southern Miss.

William Robinson III was also arrested and charged with the sale of a controlled substance (meth).

Authorities arrested Loretta Myers and charged her with conspiracy to sale of a controlled substance (meth).

The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited at this time.

If anyone has information, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crimestoppers at 601-582-7867. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

  • USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    Sunday, May 7 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-08 00:16:13 GMT
    Courtesy: WDAMCourtesy: WDAM

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...

    More >>

  • Could you live in a tiny house?

    Could you live in a tiny house?

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:22:36 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses.  A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.

    More >>

    It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses.  A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly