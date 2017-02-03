USM student reported missing arrested on drug charges

A USM student reported missing has been arrested on drug charges, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Two other arrests have been made in Hattiesburg as well.

On Wednesday and Thursday, HPD, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, METRO and DEA arrested Faizin Tahir and charged him with the sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy).

A missing person’s reported was filed for Tahir on Friday around lunchtime, according to The Student Printz. Tahir is a graduate student at Southern Miss.

William Robinson III was also arrested and charged with the sale of a controlled substance (meth).

Authorities arrested Loretta Myers and charged her with conspiracy to sale of a controlled substance (meth).

The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited at this time.

If anyone has information, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crimestoppers at 601-582-7867.

