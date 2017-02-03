SBA opens business recovery center for storm victims - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SBA opens business recovery center for storm victims

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
The SBA can also help with Economic Injury Disaster Loans to assist with working capital needs. Source: WDAM The SBA can also help with Economic Injury Disaster Loans to assist with working capital needs. Source: WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Business owners who suffered damage from the Jan. 21 tornado have a new place to go to get financial assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened a Business Recovery Center at the C. E. Roy Community Center on E. 5th Street.

Businesses and private non-profit organizations can borrow up to $2 million for the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged properties, machines or equipment.

The SBA can also help with Economic Injury Disaster Loans to assist with working capital needs.

"And a business doesn't even have to have physical damage to qualify for that, as long as they're in the disaster area and they can show cause and effect," said John "Jack" Camp, a public affairs specialist with the Small Business Administration. 

The center is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Applicants can also apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

  • USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    USM completes sweep of FAU with walk-off hit

    Sunday, May 7 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-08 00:16:13 GMT
    Courtesy: WDAMCourtesy: WDAM

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi’s magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux’ two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...

    More >>

  • Could you live in a tiny house?

    Could you live in a tiny house?

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:22:36 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses.  A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.

    More >>

    It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses.  A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly