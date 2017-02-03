Pedestrian struck on Highway 49, driver sought - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pedestrian struck on Highway 49, driver sought

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 49 Thursday night. Source: RNN A pedestrian was struck on Highway 49 Thursday night. Source: RNN
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 49 Thursday night, and police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The incident occurred on the highway near WSF Tatum Industrial Blvd. 

According to Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department, a Jeep Cherokee struck the victim and fled northbound on the highway. 

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Hattiesburg Police 601-544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers 601-582-7867.

    The University of Southern Mississippi's magic act continued at Pete Taylor Park Sunday afternoon, with Dylan Burdeaux providing the final flourish before the Golden Eagles exited the stage with yet another walk-off victory. Burdeaux' two-run single to left field capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning as the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles pulled off a second consecutive hard-to-believe stunner, topping Florida Atlantic University 5-4...

    It's a growing trend across the country - tiny houses.  A company in Prentiss, Mississippi is one of the first in the state hoping to help the craze spread in the South.

