Pedestrian struck on Highway 49, driver sought

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 49 Thursday night, and police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The incident occurred on the highway near WSF Tatum Industrial Blvd.

According to Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department, a Jeep Cherokee struck the victim and fled northbound on the highway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Hattiesburg Police 601-544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers 601-582-7867.

