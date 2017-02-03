Gulf Coast students deliver relief supplies for tornado victims - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Gulf Coast students deliver relief supplies for tornado victims

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Students from West Harrison High School drove to Petal in two school buses to drop off relief supplies at the Petal Children's Task Force. Source: WDAM Students from West Harrison High School drove to Petal in two school buses to drop off relief supplies at the Petal Children's Task Force. Source: WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

About 20 students from a Gulf Coast school made their way to the Pine Belt Friday to deliver supplies to tornado victims.

Students from West Harrison High School drove to Petal in two school buses to drop off relief supplies at the Petal Children's Task Force.

"We have everything from cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, we have food, we've got over 1,500 bottles of water that we brought today," said Tiffani Pollard, a teacher at the school. 

"We were young when Katrina happened, we're like we want to help (the tornado victims) because we know a lot of people came out and helped us during our time of need," said Skylar Parkinson, a junior at the school.    

The students began collecting donations on Monday, Jan. 23, just two days after an EF-3 tornado killed four people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes in Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.

"At West Harrison, we go big or we go home," said Sam Leon, a sophomore. "So, we went all out on this, we were just ready to help." 

"These students care so much and they let them come all the way up here in two buses...one bus and part of another bus loaded with supplies," said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children's Task Force.

The students also toured some neighborhoods affected by the storm.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

