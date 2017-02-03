Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg unveils service projects for 2017

(The following information comes from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg. Visit www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.)



o Currently 50 members in grades 10-12 from 5 area schools

o Our service year runs from August through April of each school year

o This school year we supported 9 different service projects, some of which were one-day projects, and many that are ongoing projects throughout the year.

o Little Free Library - located at Newpointe Shopping Center on Hwy98W. Last year, Crown Club built and installed it and we continue collecting books to fill and maintain it on a weekly basis.

o Empty Bowls - in October we partnered with Edwards Street Fellowship Center in their annual fundraiser to support their community food pantry

o Food Pantry Friends - each month, Crown Club members decorate paper grocery bags with notes of encouragement to be given to the clients of Edwards Street Fellowship's Food Pantry.

o Wardrobe Warehouse - Crown Club partnered with Junior Auxiliary of Hburg to collect and distribute coats and other warm clothing to those in need this winter, and a spring event is being planned as well.

o Senior Pals - each month, members of Crown Club visit a local assisted living facility and interact with the residents through games, crafts, and conversation.

o Tutoring - this project is designed to assist with after school tutoring and mentoring, as well as partnering with local programs to help staff their literacy and family resource events.

o Purses - Crown Club members organized and carried out this project to collect used purses and fill them with person hygiene and other needed items to be distributed to homeless women through local shelters.

o SmArt Space - Crown Club partners with the smArt space free after school art program in downtown Hattiesburg to assist with the creative arts classes offered free to any area child.

o Applications for new members will be available on the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg website from March 1-March 31, 2017. High school girls in Forrest and Lamar Counties who will be entering the 10th or 11th grades for the 2017-2018 school year are invited to apply. Complete applications and transcripts must be received by March 31 to be considered. Applications are ONLINE ONLY at www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org. Search under "PROJECTS" for Crown Club and our application can be found. Any questions can be directed to jaofhattiesburgcrownclub@gmail.com

o Along with Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg, Crown Club of Hattiesburg will be giving out a $1000 college scholarship to a high school senior this spring. Each year, JA of Hattiesburg gives out $10,000 in scholarships to students in Forrest and Lamar counties, with specific consideration given to students who demonstrate community service efforts. Applications must be completed and postmarked by March 31, 2017. Late applications will not be accepted. Additionally, applications may be submitted on the JA website at http://www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org/scholarship-application but transcripts and reference letters must still be mailed in by march 31 if this method of submission is selected.