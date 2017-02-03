Arrests made in Hattiesburg shooting

Hattiesburg Police have made an arrest in the shooting incident on Campbell loop from over the weekend.

Antonio Skipper was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. Amanda Skipper, was also arrested and charged with accessory before the fact of aggravated assault.

They are brother and sister, and are from Brandon, MS.

On Sunday officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Campbell Loop, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

Later, authorities were dispatched to the 300 block of N. 34th Avenue in reference to that shooting.

“When officers arrived, they were advised that a black male in a truck was talking to the victim, while the victim was in their car, and then started firing shots into the victim’s vehicle,” Traxler said.

Traxler added that the victim then fled the scene and called police.

