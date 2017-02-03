Threat at Petal High leads to investigation, possible criminal charges

A Petal High School student will possibly be facing criminal charges after allegedly making threats to harm specific individuals.

The nature of those threats have not been revealed and are still under investigation by the district.

Authorities were made aware of the matter on Wednesday after a student informed a staff member of verbal threats overheard on campus.

“Our staff immediately engaged into an investigation regarding the situation and contacted the Petal School Police Department,” said Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon. “The investigation quickly revealed the student possibly had intentions to harm multiple people.”

According to Dillon, the student posed no immediate danger to campus or individuals at that time.

“The student and incident did not interfere with any school matters or normal operations of the school day,” said Dillon. “The student was removed from class without any incident.”

The investigation is being handled by the Petal School Police Department in conjunction with Petal Police and Forrest County Youth Court.

“Our administrative team and staff took quick action based on the initial information and were able to start a thorough investigation into the matter,” said Dillon. “Safety and security always remains a top priority in our district, and we strive to protect every student every day.”

Dillon added that he and his district promote student trust and safety on campuses.

“We are grateful to have students willing to trust our faculty and staff with that type of information, we strongly encourage anyone moving forward, if anyone sees or hears any type of information that may pose a threat or danger, to come forward immediately.”

The student has not been allowed back on campus, according to school officials, and faces school disciplinary actions along with the possible criminal charges.

The investigation is still ongoing, and due to the age of the student, the name, grade and other information is not being released at this time.

