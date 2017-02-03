Missing Columbus man may be in Pine Belt

Harris was last seen in Columbus, but a ping from his phone was received in Quitman on Tuesday. Source: Columbus Police.

The missing Corporate Dining Concept van was found abandoned in Wayne County. Source: Columbus Police.

A missing Columbus man may be somewhere in the Pine Belt, according to authorities.

Corporate Dining Concept located at 211 Tuscaloosa Road in Columbus, MS reported a company van missing along with the driver Antiquon Marquette Harris.

Harris and the company van were last seen running a route in North Port and Cottondale Alabama on Tuesday. Neither Harris nor the van returned to the business.

Police reported that a ping from Harris' phone was received in Clarke County close to Quitman the same day.

Harris' van was found abandoned by a state trooper off a highway outside of Waynesboro on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Harris is asked to call the Columbus Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. T

