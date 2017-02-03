Forecast: Much cooler weather expected in the Pine Belt today and tonight.

Good morning, everyone and happy Friday!

A few morning showers will move through the Pine Belt but most of the day should be dry and much cooler with highs staying in the 50s. Most of the day will be cloudy but hopefully clearing later in the afternoon.

Much colder weather is on tap for tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

We are looking at a chance for showers on Sunday with highs back around 70.

A cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday and we can't rule out the possibility of some severe weather it.

Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather