USM AOP Chapter Launches Office Supply Collection Drive for William Carey

The University of Southern Mississippi chapter of the Association of Office Professionals (AOP) has launched an office supply collection drive to provide William Carey University office professionals with supplies needed to continue supporting their faculty, staff and students following the recent tornado that damaged the WCU Hattiesburg campus. The drive will continue through Feb. 28.

Items donated should not be those purchased with E&G department funds. Supplies that are needed include copy paper; file and hanging folders; Post-it notes; scissors; pens and pencils; envelopes; labels; binders; staplers and staples; tape; binder and paper clips; rubber bands; highlighters; USB flash drives and blank CDS.

Donation drop-off points for these donations include the following locations:

*The Hub, room 118 (SMAC)

*Cook Library (inside Starbucks)

*International Center (inside Einstein Bagels)

*Asbury Hall - 1st floor lobby - reception desk

*Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)

*Barnes & Noble

For questions or to facilitate a donation, contact Jennifer Lewis at 601.266. 4469, jennifer.lewis@usm.edu; or Elizabeth Killinger 601.266.5752), elizabeth.killinger@usm.edu.

