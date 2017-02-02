Jones Co. man sentenced to 15 years for molestation

A Jones County man accused of inappropriately touching a teenager was sentenced in Jones County Court Thursday.

James Graham, 31, was found not guilty of sexual battery, but guilty of molestation, according to officials

Authorities said Graham took the witness state in his own defense.

He was sentenced to 15 years day for day and must register as a sex offender.

Graham was arrested in March of 2016 by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after the department received a referral packet from the Department of Human Services, according to a JCSD press release.

The DHS packet reported that a teenage girl had been inappropriately touched by a family member.

After the victim had a forensic interview where she identified Graham as the perpetrator, the sheriff’s department issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the press release.

During the arrest, deputies searched Graham for weapons, and instead found a bag in his pocket containing methamphetamine.

According to the press release, Graham is charged with one count of sexual battery (felony) and one count possession of methamphetamine (misdemeanor).

