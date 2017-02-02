Jones Co. man sentenced to 15 years for molestation

As the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs concluded on Saturday night for several teams, five Pine Belt area programs advanced to south state title games.More >>
In the fifth inning Saturday night at Harrington Park, Noah Thornton's two-run double gave Hattiesburg High School a one-run lead in the second game of a Class 5A playoff baseball series with West Harrison High School.
