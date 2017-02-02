Large Jones Co. home total loss after fire

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, units from Southwest Jones, South Jones and Boggy Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of a fully involved structure fire on Guthrie Carter Road.

The 911 call initially reported that flames could be seen coming from the roof. Southwest Engine 1 was the first to arrive on scene, quickly followed by other responding fire apparatus from surrounding areas.

After hours of fighting the blaze, firefighters were finally able to bring the blaze under control, but by that time the home was a total loss.

MOBILE USERS: View photos from the fire here.

The single family home had likely been burning for some time before fire units arrived on scene. Due to a lack of available water supply in the area, a special request was made to Moselle Volunteer Fire Department to provide assistance and a tanker. EMServ was also on standby, however, no injuries were reported.

It was reported that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but arrived some time later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emergency personnel on scene included Southwest Jones, South Jones, Boggy and Moselle Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and EMServ Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.