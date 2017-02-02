JCJC signs 26 players on signing day

The Jones County Junior College coaching staff did their part to make sure there is no drop off along the defensive line next season, signing six linemen to national letters of intent Wednesday.

In all, the Bobcats signed 26 players, including seven from the area. This list includes DaShawn Crawford (DL/Bay Springs), Wardalis Ducksworth (DL/Mize), Clifton Jordan (DL/Wayne County), Lamarcus Keyes (DL/West Jones), Charlie Marlowe (LB/Petal), Frederick Peters (ATH/Columbia) and Reilly Reardon (LS/Seminary).

Ducksworth could develop into a top prospect, standing 6-foot-5 and checking in at 215 pounds. Peters actually had some interest from Division I schools, including Mississippi State and Memphis according to 247 sports.

Some notable out of state additions include Jonathan Haynes (DB/Ray Scott), Jamar Richardson (DB/Aliceville) and La'Andre Thomas (Wingfield). Thomas and Richardson double signed with Memphis and Ole Miss respectively.

