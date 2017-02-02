3 Hub City residents, 5 others indicted in multi-state drug trafficking network

Three Hub City residents and five others were indicted in a multi-state drug trafficking network, according to the United States attorney general.

United States Attorney Walt Green announced Wednesday the unsealing of a federal grand jury indictment charging eight individuals in connection with an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based in Ascension Parish and covering Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

The indictment charges significant drug trafficking offenses involving cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, according to a statement issued by the attorney general.

If convicted, these defendants face significant terms of imprisonment, fines, and the forfeiture of proceeds from the illegal activity. The defendants are as follows:

Arthur Johnson, Jr., a.k.a. “Nelson Howard,” “Wood,” and “Dread,” age 40, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, CEO of “Ruff-n-Rugged Entertainment” in Geismar, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, crack cocaine, and 100 grams or more of heroin; distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Lashucklan Martin, a.k.a. “Fat,” age 39, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Everett D. Ramsey, a.k.a. “Ram,” age 30, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Lorenza Benitez Alday, a.k.a. “Old Woman,” “Old Lady,” and “Old Girl,” age 51, of Gonzales, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; possession with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Tom Christmas III, a.k.a. “Bald Head” and “Tom Jr.,” age 40, of Geismar, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, crack cocaine, and 100 grams or more of heroin; distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Rodolfo De La Cruz Alday, age 43, of Gonzales, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; possession with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Norberto Aaron Bejarano, age 30, of Houston, Texas, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin; distribution of five kilograms or more of cocaine; unlawful use of a communication facility; and forfeiture.

Reginald Jackson, a.k.a. “Lemonhead,” age 44, of Geismar, Louisiana, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and heroin; distribution of cocaine; distribution of crack cocaine; distribution of 28 grams or more of crack cocaine; and forfeiture.

“Our office will continue to aggressively pursue drug traffickers using all legal means available," said Green. "I commend the FBI, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and all of the other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who contributed to this important matter.”

The investigation is another effort by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program which was established in 1982 to mount a comprehensive attack against organized drug traffickers, according to the statement issued.

The OCDETF Program is the centerpiece of the United States Attorney General’s drug strategy to reduce the availability of drugs by disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations and money laundering organizations and related criminal enterprises.

OCDETF operates nationwide and combines the resources and unique expertise of numerous federal, state, and local agencies in a coordinated attack against major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

This joint operation is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana; the FBI Baton Rouge Capitol Area Gang Task Force, which is an FBI Safe Street Task Force that includes the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department; the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; the FBI Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Resident Agency; and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Police Department. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jamie A. Flowers, Jr. and Cam Le.

