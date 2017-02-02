Target gives back to Petal School District

The Target in Hattiesburg is filling a community need after the area was hit by a recent tornado.

The store has donated over $10,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards, with one of those recipients being the Petal School District.

In Petal alone, over 80 families and nearly 30 staff members were directly affected from the tornado, according to Petal School District HR Director Margaret Tynes.

“We give food backpacks to some of our families in the school once a week every Friday,” said Courtney McArthur, Petal Primary school counselor. “What Target is doing is they’re helping us supply those food needs. With the tornado that we had, this is going to impact those families greatly, and they are going to be super thankful for it.”

Target Assistant Store Manager Darryl Harris said, “I am honored to work for an organization that cares about the community. It is our due diligence to ensure that we step up for our community when there is a time of need.”

Harris said Target gave $2,500 to each of their team members that were impacted by the storm and $6,500 to other non-profits around the community.

On Friday, Target will give 1,200 pairs of shoes and eight pallets of water to Christian Services.

