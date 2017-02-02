Laurel luncheon spotlights local businesses

Innovate Mississippi kicked-off its 2017 Discovery Luncheon series in Laurel on Thursday.

The Discovery Luncheons are community-based events held throughout the state designed to spotlight Mississippi’s rich entrepreneurial culture, and the Laurel luncheon was organized by Innovate Mississippi.

The luncheon’s theme was “Building the Workplace of Tomorrow” and featured a panel of three distinguished executives: Rachel Johnson of Howard Industries, Robin Robinson of Sanderson Farms and Gary Watts of Fuse.Cloud.

Each discussed how they are transforming their work environments into ones that encourage innovation and are equipped to manage the challenges of the future.

“We are thrilled to have sponsored our Discovery Luncheon with Innovate Mississippi,” said Gary Watts, founder and CEO of Fuse.Cloud, a Mississippi-based provider of cloud-based business solutions. “With all of the exciting entrepreneurial efforts going on in Laurel right now, I am quite honored to sit on a panel with two of the area’s original innovators, Sanderson Farms and Howard Industries. We always look for opportunities to shine a light on innovation in our state and with all the excitement budding in Laurel, it seems like the perfect place and time for this event.”

Innovate Mississippi is a non-profit organization with the mission to drive innovation and technology-based development for the State of Mississippi.

