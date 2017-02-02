Consider This: Thank you for donating, but the work is not finished

Consider This is an editorial series by WDAM General Manager Jama Killingsworth. Souce: WDAM

On January 21, three Pine Belt counties were devastated by a deadly tornado that claimed four lives and destroyed over a thousand homes.

In the following days WDAM partnered with the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation as a part of the Pine Belt Strong telethon to raise money for tornado relief.

Together, with your help, support and donations over $321,000 was raised to help in recovery efforts for the victims.

The money raised will go to the long-term recovery fund, the Pine Belt Community Disaster Fund.

The donations will be disbursed by the Long-Term Recovery Committee that will be established by R3SM, the long-term recovery agency for the Pine Belt.

Consider this:

There will be a long road to recovery. It will take more than weeks and months for the ones affected to pick up the pieces.

There are still people in need, so Pine Belt we challenge you to get out and volunteer.

Thank you all for your help and donations. We can continue to rebuild our communities and together be Pine Belt Strong.

