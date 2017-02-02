HPD searching for auto burglary suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD searching for auto burglary suspect

If you know anything about the suspect please call Hattiesburg public. Source: HPD If you know anything about the suspect please call Hattiesburg public. Source: HPD
HPD said the suspect took a bike as well. Source: HPD HPD said the suspect took a bike as well. Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police need the public's help locating an auto burglary suspect. 

The unknown suspect made entry into a vehicle on January 5 at the 100 block of College Street and took cigarettes. 

HPD said the person also took a bicycle from the same location.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly