HPD searching for auto burglary suspect

Hattiesburg police need the public's help locating an auto burglary suspect.

The unknown suspect made entry into a vehicle on January 5 at the 100 block of College Street and took cigarettes.

HPD said the person also took a bicycle from the same location.

