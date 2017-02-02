Person sought for questioning by HPD

This woman is wanted for questioning by HPD. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police is seeking information on a person they cannot identify for a case involving credit card fraud.

According to Lt. Jon Traxler with HPD, the person is wanted for questioning in the case.

If anyone has information on the identity of this subject, please contact Detective G. Wood with HPD at (601) 544-7900.

