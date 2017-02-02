U.S. Chamber CFO speaks at USM economic outlook forum

Stan Harrell, who is also senior vice president for the organization, was a featured speaker for the Economic Outlook Forum 2017. Source: WDAM

A University of Southern Mississippi graduate who serves as both the chief financial officer and chief information officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce spoke at an annual business gathering at USM Thursday.



Harrell spoke about the history of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and issues like immigration and free trade.



Harrell spoke about the history of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and issues like immigration and free trade.

He also talked about the strengths of the nation's economy.

"I think the strengths are Americans' willingness to innovate and Americans' willingness to invest," said Harrell. "We're willing to take risks and that's what drives our economy forward."

Harrell also reviewed national economic trends during the last three presidential administrations.

The forum was co-hosted by the Southern Miss College of Business and The First-A National Banking Association.

