Daughter of Sheriff Buford Pusser coming to Hub City

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Dwana Pusser Garrison, daughter of the late Sheriff Buford Pusser, will appear in a book signing February 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Java Werks Coffee House located at 2902 Hardy Street, Suite 10.
Sheriff Pusser was known for fighting crimes related to prostitution and gambling, among other vices, along the Mississippi-Tennessee state line.
For more details, call 601-268-3993.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
“I was just kind of enjoying it with the whole stadium,” Guidry said of the noise that erupted at Taylor Park after Mason Irby whistled a two-out, 3-2 pitch into right field for a single. A few moments later, the crowd became even louder as Irby sprinted home on Cameron Ragsdale’s wild pitch to give the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles a 6-5 victory over Florida Atlantic University before 3,445 people in Pete Taylor Park.More >>
“I was just kind of enjoying it with the whole stadium,” Guidry said of the noise that erupted at Taylor Park after Mason Irby whistled a two-out, 3-2 pitch into right field for a single. A few moments later, the crowd became even louder as Irby sprinted home on Cameron Ragsdale’s wild pitch to give the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles a 6-5 victory over Florida Atlantic University before 3,445 people in Pete Taylor Park.More >>
The Laurel Arts League Saturday invited art lovers to visit Mason Park for its largest fundraiser of the year.More >>
The Laurel Arts League Saturday invited art lovers to visit Mason Park for its largest fundraiser of the year.More >>