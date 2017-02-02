Daughter of Sheriff Buford Pusser coming to Hub City

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Dwana Pusser Garrison, daughter of the late Sheriff Buford Pusser, will appear in a book signing February 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Java Werks Coffee House located at 2902 Hardy Street, Suite 10.

Sheriff Pusser was known for fighting crimes related to prostitution and gambling, among other vices, along the Mississippi-Tennessee state line.

For more details, call 601-268-3993.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.