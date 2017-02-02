Hattiesburg-based chapter of United Way offering mini-grants

(The following is a press release from the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. For more details, visit www.unitedwaysems.org or call 601-545-7141.)



Beginning February 1, 2017, non-profit organizations assisting individuals affected by the Jan. 20 tornado can apply for mini-grants from United Way of Southeast Mississippi. Awards range from $500- $5,000. These grants will be funded with funds raised for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund. The grant application and a schedule of submission and review deadlines can be found online at unitedwaysems.org/disaster-grant.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received not only from our community but also by others around the nation," says Tracie Fowler, CEO of UWSEMS. "As with every dollar donated to United Way of Southeast Mississippi, we will make sure funds are directed to those affect by this disaster. This relief fund will be used to support non-profit organizations in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties with a proven track record of providing effective and efficient support to individuals affected by disasters."

Non-profits and not-for-profits actively responding to immediate human needs by providing and managing distribution of services such as shelter, food, clothing, supplies, transportation, debris removal, mud-outs, and housing are invited to apply. Organizations not currently funded by United Way of Southeast Mississippi are also welcome to apply. Donations to the United Way Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund are still being accepted online or through mail with a memo of "disaster relief". Donors can mail their monetary support to 210 W. Front St. Ste. 400, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.

United Way of Southeast Mississippi is a local non-profit organization that strives to make a positive impact in Forrest, Lamar, Perry and Marion counties. By providing funds to partnering agencies, United Way addresses community issues in the impact areas of education, financial stability, health, and support services. For more information about United Way of Southeast Mississippi or to learn more about supporting United Way's work, visit www.unitedwaysems.org or call 601.545.7141.