“Your Inner Fish: Evolutionary Biology” first spring 2017 University Forum at USM

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

On Jan. 1, Dr. Neil Shubin spent his winter ‘holiday’ searching for fossils in below zero temperatures in Antarctica. On Tuesday Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. he will present the lecture “Your Inner Fish: Evolutionary Biology” at the Thad Cochran Center (third floor) on The University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus for the first spring 2017 University Forum.

Dr. Shubin, a paleontologist and provost of Chicago’s world-famous Field Museum, led a 2004 team that discovered the 375-million-year-old remains of a fresh water fish with limbs, “Tiktaalik,” in the Arctic. Based on that find, he wrote the award-winning book The Inner Fish and hosted a PBS series that examined scientific evidence of evolution.

This University Forum will be held in conjunction with the USM Department of Biological Sciences’ annual Darwin Day commemoration. Admission is free and the public is invited, and a book signing will follow. For more information, email forum@usm.edu or visit https://www.usm.edu/honors/university-forum.

