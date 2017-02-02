Forecast: Dense fog in some areas this morning.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Patchy dense fog has formed in portions of the area this morning so please use extra caution while driving.

After the fog burns off later this morning expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the lower 70s with a 20% chance for a shower or two.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a slight chance for a shower with lows in the upper 40s.

A cold front is expected to slowly move through the Pine Belt later tonight and Friday looks cloudy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

