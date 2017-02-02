Sights & Sounds of National Signing Day 2017

Hattiesburg High's Chandler Phillips signed his letter of intent to play football for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Courtesy: WDAM

Countless Pine Belt athletes signed their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level on Wednesday, turning their dreams into reality.

As National Signing Day 2017 wraps up, we capture the unforgettable day for many young student-athletes in Mississippi.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.