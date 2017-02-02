West Jones, Sacred Heart soccer headed to state title

The Sacred Heart girls soccer program is headed to its fourth state championship in five years. Courtesy: WDAM

Sacred Heart girls soccer is headed to their fourth state championship in five seasons after a 3-1 South State title win over Madison St. Joseph.

The Lady Crusaders led 1-0 at halftime thanks to senior Mary Margaret Parker’s header in the 25th minute off senior Anna Brice Taylor’s assist.

Parker added a second goal in the 49th minute to extend Sacred Heart’s lead before Madison St. Joe’s Allie Milner cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Sacred Heart freshman Gabby Falla sealed the Lady Crusaders’ state title birth with her corner-kick goal in the 67th minute.



Coach Joe “Poppa” Falla’s team will play South Pontotoc in the 1A/2A/3A state championship game on Saturday at noon.

Meanwhile, the West Jones boys soccer team faces Oxford in the 5A state title on Saturday at 6:00. This is the Mustangs first state championship appearance in school history.

“It's a great feeling,” said West Jones soccer coach Joshua Sullivan. “The guys have worked hard. They bought into what we're trying to do, the program that we're trying to grow. Our seniors they've put the team on their back. Some of the guys have stepped up and helped carry that weight. It's fun and it's exciting at the same time. It's just a blessing to see what you put into practice all those times in the off season, the conditioning, to see it come into fruition at the end of the year. It makes it worthwhile.”

