Hattiesburg, Petal volunteer centers handle 2,000 volunteers, 1,100 work orders so far

Volunteer Mississippi's volunteer response centers in Hattiesburg and Petal continue to send people into the community to help with tornado relief.

Since last week, about 2,000 volunteers have been assigned to storm-affected areas to help with debris clean-up and other duties.

The centers have also filled out 1,100 work orders.

"Right now, 312 of (the work orders) have been considered cleaned up," said Elizabeth Winton, director of Volunteer Hattiesburg. "So, there are a lot of demolition projects our there, so those take a little bit longer and a little bit longer to say they are finished, they are cleaned up."

Hattiesburg's volunteer response center is at East Jerusalem Baptist Church. The Petal center is located at the Petal Civic Center.

