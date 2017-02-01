USM professor: Gorsuch confirmation "could be a fairly quick process"

With the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs resuming on Friday, here’s a look at scores from around the Pine Belt.More >>
Taylorsville baseball is accustomed to winning. The Tartars appeared in five straight class 2A state title games from 2011-2015, taking home three state championship trophies during that span. All of those Taylorsville teams had one particular ingredient in common: experience on the big stage.
