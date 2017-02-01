USM professor: Gorsuch confirmation "could be a fairly quick process"

Allan McBride is an associate professor of political science at USM. Photo credit WDAM.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump nominated federal court of appeals judge Neil Gorsuch for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old Colorado native may face a contentious confirmation battle, but Allan McBride, an associate professor of political science at the University of Southern Mississippi, isn't sure Democrats will put up a strong fight.

"There's pressure on some Democrats to not support the candidate, because they feel as if this was Obama's appointment," said McBride. "But, there may be indications that some are actually thinking about voting with the majority and if that happens, it could be a fairly quick process."

McBride expects more of a fight from Democrats if a liberal justice retires or dies.

