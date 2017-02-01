Barrontown Utility issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barrontown Utility issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
 FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) –  Barrontown Utility issues a boil water notice for customers who live on Old Richton Road from Moses Lane to the intersection of Barrontown Road and Old Richton Road, not including Moses Lane.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-544-3553.

