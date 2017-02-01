Calfornia man travels for three days to help tornado victims

Dan Lundin is retired, and hopped in his car as soon as he heard that people needed his help. Source: WDAM

2,312 miles. Dan Lundin said it took him three day to drive from California to the Pine Belt after the deadly EF-3 tornado hit.

"This is what I do, I'm retired now. This is about the sixth time I've gone on a disaster, I've worked with various organizations," said Lundin. "I have time and I like to do this."

Lundin is from Auberry, a county in Fresno. He said he got in he loaded up his equipment and got on the road Thursday night. Lundin said he drove into Southeast Mississippi early Sunday.

"I don't do it because of the travel, because it kills me," said Lundin. "I do it because I want to help and I have the equipment to make it easy on me."

Lundin said he will get work orders and go out into Petal to help residents clear debris from their property.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.