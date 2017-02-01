Hinds Sheriff's Dept., Ridgeland police deliver water to Hattiesburg volunteer center

Officers with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department and the Ridgeland Police Department brought an 18-wheel truck full of bottled water and other supplies to Hattiesburg Wednesday morning to help tornado victims.

The supplies were dropped off at the Volunteer Response Center on E. Tipton Street.

KLLM Trucking and Kroger stores helped with the collection and delivery of the items.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.