One dead in Jones County accident

One person is dead after an accident in Jones County. Source: RNN

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

At around 4:15 a.m., units from Sandersville, Powers and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Interstate 59 near mile marker 104. When firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders arrived on scene, they found a heavily damaged passenger car in the northbound lanes of the interstate, along with a log truck lying on its side and another 18-wheeler that had slid off of the highway.

According to reports, the passenger car was traveling southbound and left the roadway, crossed the median onto the northbound side and struck an empty log truck head-on. The log truck then rolled onto its side and slid down an embankment to the side of the road. The force of the impact caused debris to fly into the southbound lanes, which caused another 18-wheeler to slide off of the roadway.

The driver of the passenger car was declared deceased at the scene of the accident by Assistant Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollongsworth. Both northbound lanes were completely shutdown until around 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the initial accident is unknown and it is unknown if any other victims were transported to the hospital.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sandersville, Powers and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Sandersville Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

