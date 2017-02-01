Disabled vehicle causing delays on I-59 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A disabled vehicle is causing traffic on I-59 in Forrest County.

The incident is located in the northbound lane near mile marker 62. Anyone traveling that route should expect delays.

According to MDOT, the incident should last roughly 55 minutes.

