What to look out for after a storm causes damage to your home

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

What to look for after a storm. Photo credit WDAM

What to look for after a storm. Photo credit WDAM

What to look for after a storm. Photo credit WDAM

A tornado can cause widespread damage in a short amount of time, as seen on January 21st, but for people who only suffered minor damage, it's still important to have your home inspected.

A home inspector can spot some of the damage that may not be visible to someone not looking for it. Inspector Ben Berteau with home analyzers has a few tips for homeowners.

1.) Check the roof

-Missing or damaged shingles

-Loose flashing along chimneys, dormers and walls

-Roof penetrations such as plumbing and gas vents

-Gutters and down spouts

2.) Inspect electrical service

- Check power lines from the street to service drop.

- Check lights and receptacles in each room, flickering lights could mean loose connections

3.) Inspect plumbing

- With all water fixtures turned off, check the small dose or dial at the water meter. If the meter is turning you could have a hidden leak.

4.) Evaluate the structure

- Look for continuous cracks in bricks or separation in siding and trim

- Cracks from settling most commonly occur above and below doors and windows

- Observe the roof ridge line looking for a level ridge

- Look for cracks in the slab greater than 1/8-inch-wide or with vertical displacement

5.) Survey your yard for large trees or diseased trees that could pose a future treat.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.