USM football signs 17 so far

Southern Miss has signed 17 players for their football team on National Signing Day. Source: WDAM

The fax machines have been whirring away fast and furious at Duff Athletic Center this morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., 17 players had signed letters-of-intent to play football at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Glen St. Mary (Fla.) offensive lineman Travion Clayton was the first to sign, shortly after 8 a.m.

Also signing this morning were another five from the Sunshine State: Fort White (Fla.) defensive back Shannon Showers; Tallahassee (Fla.) receiver Kris Reed; Okeechobee (Fla.) cornerback Bubba Fludd; Live Oak (Fla.) quarterback Steven Anderson; and Miami (Fla.) quarterback Marcelo Rodriguez.

The Golden Eagles also had added seven Mississippians to the fold: Jackson Callaway cornerback Emanuel Dabney; D’Iberville cornerback Tyler Barnes; Morton linebacker Freddie Hartz; Clinton running back Darius Maberry; Biloxi receiver Tim Jones; Meridian linebacker Santrell Latham; and Pearl River Community College cornerback Tyler Jack.

Other verbal commitments signing this morning included St. Amant (La.) kicker Briggs Bourgeious, Tyler (Texas) Community College offensive lineman Jimmie Terry and Somerville (Tenn.) defensive lineman Andrew Cole.

USM also signed defensive back WyDale Flott, a three-star cornerback from Saraland, Ala., who had been committed to South Alabama.

The Golden Eagles had signed four players in December's early period: offensive linemen Woodlyson Alcius of Miami, Fla. and Justus Satterfield of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College; defensive end Delmond Landry of Southwest Mississippi Community College; and receiver Trevor Terry of Jones County Community College.

The four early signees have enrolled at USM and will take part in spring practice.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.