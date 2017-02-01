Town of Mt. Olive issues water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Town of Mt. Olive issues water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
MT. OLIVE (WDAM) –  Town officials issue a boil water notice due to a loss of water in the main line.  If you have questions, please call the Town of Mt. Olive at 601-797-3496.

