DONATE NOW: Here is how you can give to tornado victims

WDAM-TV, a Raycom Media-owned station in Hattiesburg, MS, is partnering with the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation to raise money for people affected by the deadly tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt late last week.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2017, WDAM will broadcast “Pine Belt Strong,” a special one-day telethon. The fundraiser broadcast will begin at 5:00 a.m. on WDAM 7 Sunrise and will air throughout the day until 11:00 p.m. on both WDAM 7 NBC and WDAM 7 ABC.

People will have multiple ways to donate:

1) People may call 1-844-281-5609 during the telethon.

2) Viewers will be able to make a direct credit card donation to the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation.

3) People may text RELIEF to 601-777 to contribute. No purchase necessary. Text HELP for help. Message and data rates may apply.

4) Donations can also be made online by visiting wdam.com, where users will find a link to the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation donation website.

