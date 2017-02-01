Forecast: It's going to feel like Spring in the Pine Belt today.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a partly cloudy and rather warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast for late tonight into early Thursday morning with lows in the lower 50s.

A stray shower is possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Slight cooler weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Our best chance for rain appears to be on Sunday but I would not cancel any outdoor plans.

