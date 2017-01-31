Hattiesburg church hosts tornado recovery town hall meeting

Pastors and volunteers, along with federal and state agencies, meet in a tornado recovery town hall meeting Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM.

Local pastors joined state and federal aid agencies Tuesday night in a tornado recovery town hall meeting.

It took place at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency attended, as did groups with VOAD, or Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Those organizations said they want all victims of the Jan. 21 tornado to get the assistance they deserve.

"We can come in and do the immediate response types of things, assisting with sheltering and feeding and then once we move into recovery, dealing with the client case work, it's going to be important for (storm victims) to register with FEMA.

VOAD was founded in Mississippi after Hurricane Camille.

