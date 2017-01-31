Shelby hosts first PATRIOT South Exercise

Part of the PATRIOT South 2017 exercise is taking place at the Combined Arms Combat Training Facility (CACTF) at Camp Shelby. Photo credit WDAM.

More than 350 soldiers from across the country are at Camp Shelby, training to respond to a natural disaster like this month's deadly tornado.

The National Guard, Mississippi Emergency Management and the Office of Homeland Security are taking part in PATRIOT South 2017.

It is a three-day exercise focusing on disaster readiness and it's a first for Camp Shelby.

It involves several scenarios including search and rescue and evacuation of injured people.

"It's good training for our state and local assets here in Mississippi," said Jim Brinson, director of operations for the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security. "They get to see what the military brings out to the fight and they get to see how we conduct our operations."

"(It's) just Guardsmen and civilians working together, establishing that relationship to ease and mitigate the suffering of any event like you'd see like we had a few days ago," said Lt. Col. Roger Brooks, exercise director.

Along with Camp Shelby, troops are also training at Port Bienville in Hancock County. The communications and command are at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

