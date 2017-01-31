USM looking forward to Signing Day

After months of scouting and evaluation, University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson and his staff will learn shortly how their long hours paid off.

Wednesday is National Signing Day, and it is when collegiate football programs restock their rosters with incoming freshmen and junior college transfers.

“We’re certainly looking forward to Wednesday,” Hopson said, who per NCAA guidelines cannot talk specifics about any recruit until the school receives a player’s signed letter-of-intent. “We’re just rocking along, but we’re certainly excited.”

A program may sign a maximum of 25 players to scholarship in a given year to count toward the maximum 85 scholarship players a Football Bowl Subdivision program is allowed to carry in any given season.

But there are instances where scholarships can be delayed, counting against the next year. In those cases, scholarships would be subtracted from the 25 a program would have available for the next class.

USM is expected to sign 17 to 19 players Wednesday. With four players signed during the early period and already have enrolled for the spring semester, the 2017 class likely will come in at 21 to 23 players.

Two players, Jones County Junior College receiver Trevor Terry of Long Beach and Southwest Mississippi Community College defensive end Delmond Landry of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, signed on the opening day of the early period in December.

USM also signed Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College offensive lineman Justus Satterfield of Toledo, Ohio, and North Miami Beach (Fla.) High School offensive lineman Woodlyson Alcius.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Satterfield played only one season at Coffeyville and will have three years eligibility. He played both offense and defense at Toledo Bowsher High School, where he was a two-time, first-team All-Northwestern Ohio selection as an offensive lineman. He also played in the second annual Ohio-Michigan “Border War” All-Star Football Game.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Alcius was named Class 8A second-team All-State by the Associated Press and Class 8A-6A first-team All-Dade County by the Miami Herald after allowing just one sack and finishing with 23 pancake blocks as a senior.

Per Goldeneaglepride.com, a Scout.com recruiting board, USM has 19 verbal commitments, including seven 3-star recruits.

Five of those players are from Mississippi, including Morton High School linebacker Freddie Hartz; Clinton High School running back Darius Maberry; Biloxi High School receiver Tim Jones; Columbus High School defensive tackle Tahj Sykes; and Jackson Callaway High School cornerback Emanuel Darby.

Other Mississippians expected to sign with USM Wednesday: two-star recruits Santrell Latham, a linebacker from Meridian High School, and Tyler Jack, a cornerback from George County High School and Pearl River Community College.

Two prep quarterbacks from Florida are expected to sign: Steven Anderson of Suwanee High School in Live Oak, Florida; and Marcelo Rodriguez, from Miami, Florida, Columbus High School.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Anderson, a three star recruit, completed 32 of 89 passes for 707 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception. He rushed for 906 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Rodriguez, a two-star recruit, completed 68 of 102 passes for 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Southern Miss

2017 Football

Early Signees (4)

Woodlyson Alcius, OL, 6-4, 300, Miami, Fla./North Miami Beach HS

Delmond Landry, DE, 6-4, 285, Donaldsonville, La./Southwest Mississippi CC

Justus Satterfield, OL, 6-3, 295, Toledo, Ohio/Coffeyville (Kan.) CC

Trevor Terry, WR, 6-1, 185, Long Beach/Jones County JC

Verbal commitments (19)*

Steven Anderson, QB, 6-3, 236, Live Oak, Fla./Suwannee HS

Briggs Bourgeois, PK, 6-0, 190, St. Amant, La./St. Amant HS

Travion Clayton, OT, 6-3, 310, Glen Saint Mary, Fla./Baker County Senior

Andrew Cole, DT, 6-5, 285, Somerville, Tenn./Fayette Ware Comprehensive

Emanuel Dabney, CB, 6-1, 170, Jackson/Callaway HS

Bubba Fludd, CB, 5-9, 167, Okeechobee, Fla./ Okeechobee HS

Bryce Foxworth, OL, 6-4, 302, Gulfport, Fla./Boca Ciega HS

Freddie Hartz, LB, 6-2, 230, Morton/Morton HS

Tyler Jack, CB, 5-10, 175, Lucedale/Pearl River CC

Tim Jones, WR, 6-1, 200, Biloxi/Biloxi HS

Santrell Latham, OLB, 6-2, 192, Meridian/Meridian HS

Darius Maberry, RB, 5-9, 173, Clinton/Clinton HS

Antonio Moultre, DT, 6-3, 270, Pensacola, Fla./West Pensacola HS

Kris Reed, WR, 5-10, 168, Tallahassee, Fla./Lawton Chiles HS

Robert Reeves, OLB, 6-1, 191, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola HS

Marcelo Rodriguez, QB, 6-2, 196, Miami, Fla./Columbus HS

Shannon Showers, DB, 6-1, 185, Fort White, Fla./Fort White, Fla.

Tahj Sykes, DT, 6-3, 265, Columbus/Columbus HS

Jimmie Terry, OG, Madison/Tyler (Texas) CC

*Per Glyn Dyar at Goldeneaglepride.com

About The WDAM 7 Gametime App:

The WDAM 7 Gametime app is bringing you the latest on Pine Belt sports.

The app features up to the minute scores for games, video highlights from local games, in-depth interviews with coaches, and updated schedules for your convenience.

Interact with us by sending us your pictures from local games or by joining us in conversation on social media.

You can also get the latest on Southern Miss football, Mississippi sports, SEC, NFL, and Saints coverage.

Download now, it is Gametime in South Mississippi!

Apple users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Android users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.