Wagon train passes through Hattiesburg

The city of Hattiesburg got to see some trail riders pass through town Tuesday afternoon.

Each year, the group, known as the Leaf River Trail Riders, comes through town with their mule-driven covered wagons on their way to the Dixie Nationals Rodeo and Livestock Show in Jackson.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it just makes me feel so good, I just feel good by doing it,” Lionel Ladner said, wagonmaster and 32-year veteran of the trail ride. “A lot of people like to fish and hunt, I love to do this. Everybody here loves it or they wouldn’t do it because it’s work.”

About 50 to 60 people participated in the trail ride, and the journey takes nearly two weeks to complete. The group has been doing this for nearly 30 years.

“It’s a wonderful trip it’s wonderful for the children,” Roleen Harden said, a Trail Riders participant. “We’ve done this in 14-degree weather, rain, sleet, snow almost, what snow we get. When we have weather like this, it’s like the best thing that ever happens.”

