Comcast working to restore Xfinity services to Hattiesburg custo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Comcast working to restore Xfinity services to Hattiesburg customers

Photo credit: Comcast South website Photo credit: Comcast South website
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Comcast has experienced some outages with its Xfinity services this week. 

The cable company released a statement Tuesday evening to update customers on the progress.

The statement reads:

Comcast continues to work around the clock to restore Xfinity services to our impacted customers across Hattiesburg. We appreciate their patience throughout the process.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly