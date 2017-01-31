Woman finds birth certificate in tornado debris

A Petal woman found something special lying among the pieces of her home in her yard after the tornado.

"I thought, 'Well, this is interesting,'" Linsey Toussaint said. "Aside from singles and plywood and insulation and debris, there was something that would be returned."

Toussaint found a copy of a 1913 birth certificate for a baby with the last name Garraway.

"It was just laying, folded, soggy, wet, white as could be in the back corner, and when I found it, it was like I found gold!" Toussaint said laughing.

She took to Facebook to help find the owners, and almost 500 shares later, she found that it flew from 106 Hyland Drive to her home at 106 Meadowbrook Drive.

"It was one of the last things I picked up actually because I worked my way out," she said.

While so many lost everything, Toussaint said she's happy this piece of history was found and will soon be returned to its owners.

"We all go back to somebody," she said. "I mean, everybody has a story, so I do think it's very cool."

