Consider This: Do not wait, visit Disaster Recovery Centers

Consider This is an editorial series by WDAM General Manager Jama Killingsworth. Souce: WDAM

After being hit by the Jan. 21 tornado, local, federal and state agencies are in the Pine Belt to offer their assistance in the rebuilding process.

One of the main agencies is FEMA, which has four Disaster Recovery Centers set up in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.

Lamar County’s center is located at the community shelter on Industrial Row in Purvis.

Hattiesburg’s center is located at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

Petal’s is located at the Civic Center on Main Street, and Perry County’s is at First Baptist Church in Runnelstown.

When visiting these centers, you will need a few items for the process.

A social security number, the address of the damaged home, insurance information, a working telephone number, a mailing address, as well as bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit.

You can speed up the process by accessing the centers online, or through the FEMA app on any smart phone.

If you are denied FEMA assistance, you can appeal that decision and continue to check the status of your claim every day by visiting the Disaster Recovery Center in your county.

Consider this:

Please do not wait, go to one of the centers immediately so multiple agencies can assist you as quick as possible in getting you the aid and help that is needed.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.