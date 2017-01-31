HPD searching for auto burglary suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD searching for auto burglary suspect

Unidentified suspect/Photo credit: HPD Unidentified suspect/Photo credit: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for an unidentified suspect in an auto burglary case.

On Jan. 20, an unknown male suspect took an electronic device from an unlocked white Chevrolet Impala on the 200 block of Mobile Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971. 

