Unidentified suspect in armed robbery remains at large

This is a news release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

On January 31, 2017, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 6482 Highway 84 West (Fast Stop) for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the clerk who was there in the early morning hours preparing to open the store.

The clerk said she heard a loud commotion in the back room, turned and saw a black male, around 6 feet tall, wearing baggy blue jeans and black hoodie, with a red checkered bandana over his mouth.

He was armed with a knife and put it to her throat.The suspect took money from the cash register, then left the building.

Surveillance video captured the suspect’s face without the bandana.

If you have any information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (601) 425-3147. Your name will not be shared.

