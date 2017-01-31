Full Line Furniture, Bolton Furniture issue recall

UNDATED (WDAM) - Roughly a thousand dressers sold by Full Line Furniture, in stores and online, are being recalled due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards, the CPSC said.
The recall involves four-drawer dressers made by Bolton Furniture.
The dressers are unstable if they're not anchored to the wall and can pose tip-over and entrapment hazards to children that can result in death or injury, the CPSC said.
For more details on this recall, Bolton Furniture can be reached at 800-545-8982. Also, visit www.boltonfurniture.biz and click on the "News" section and then Safety Recall for more details.
