Mississippi State Extension Service commemorating heart month during February

PEARL RIVER COUNTY (WDAM) – For more on January 31st's interview with Dawn Vosbein, Pearl River County's Extension Agent, call 601-403-2280 or your county's office of the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Visit http://extension.msstate.edu/county-offices to find your county's office.
Eleven people from seven different countries gathered in Hattiesburg Thursday to take their final steps to become U.S. citizens. A naturalization ceremony was held at the William M. Colmer Federal Building.More >>
A pair of Hub City residents are behind bars and facing multi-count federal indictments for sex trafficking and coercion of a minor.More >>
Hattiesburg City Council members and Forrest County supervisors reached an agreement with Stion Corporation to make monthly fee in lieu of tax payments.More >>
One person is dead after an accident at Georgia Pacific Leaf River Cellulose on Wednesday.More >>
An adult male was reported to be critically injured after his vehicle left the roadway and wrapped around a tree early Thursday morning.More >>
